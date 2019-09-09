Suicide Prevention Week Promotes Awareness

What do you do if you suspect that a loved one or someone you know is thinking about ending it all? This is National Suicide Prevention Week. and health officials say often times there are changes in behavior that could indicate someone is in distress. Toby Guevin is the Health Education Coordinator for the Nevada County Department of Public Health. He says suicide is often thought of as an impulsive act, but that’s not always the case…

In older people, those signs could be things like giving away prized posessions or suddenly getting a will together. Younger people might use expressions like “it doesn’t matter anyway’, cutting off their social media presence, or feeling no sense of purpose. Guevin says if you thing someone is considering suicide, you can ask them, and often times that will help…

Serious financial problems, the death of a loved one, or the end of a relationship or marriage are all factors that could trigger a suicidal crisis. That number again is 265-5811.

