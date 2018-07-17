Summer Best Time For Road Work

It’s hot outside, you want to get home, and you’re stuck in traffic because of construction. Don’t get mad, and know that your delays shouldn’t be too long. Summer is the construction season, or at least that’s when crews try to get the most work done. Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says there’s a reason a lot of the work is being done now…

The major projects are still on Pleasant Valley Road, and the bridge on Purdon Road. Pack says one of the projects coming up next is on Combie Road in South County…

Pack says unfortunately, the timing of that project couldn’t be avoided. He does say, though, that delays should be minimal, but could be up to ten minutes on Pleasant Valley Road.

–gf