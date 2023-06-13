Summer CalFresh Market Match Program Begins

The CalFresh Market Match program is returning to Farmer’s Markets in Nevada County this summer. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says this is County Social Services’ 10th year partnering with Connecting Point….

Wolfe says CalFresh customers are eligible to match up to 15-dollars of EBT funds purchased at each participating market throughout the season, while funds last. Participants could receive up to 45-dollars in tokens each week…

Many additional local Farmer’s Markets accept EBT, although they do not participate in the Market Match program. You can learn more about it through the county’s website. Meanwhile, the program may be on the chopping block, as state budget negotiations come down to the wire on Thursday. 35-million dollars has been included in the joint Assembly and State Senate version of the budget, to keep it funded. Now it’s fate rests with Governor Newsom. If it isn’t funded, benefits would come to an end after 2024.