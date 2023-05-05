< Back to All News

Summer Camp Activities Fair On Saturday

Posted: May. 5, 2023 12:19 AM PDT

Summer Camp season is just ahead, with registration already underway for Grass Valley and Nevada City programs. And the Nevada City Parks and Recreation Department’s Camp and Activities Fair is on Saturday. And for this year, department director Dawn Zydonis says they’re partnering with Nevada County’s Health, Safety, and Fire Preparedness Carnival at the Rood Center…

Zydonis says the Camp Activities Fair portion of the event will have 17 exhibitors available to talk to parents…

The weekly camps in Nevada City begin on June 12th, or not long after schools are out. That includes a Challenger Sports Camp, as well as Kidscience, Video Production, Legos, and Chess Wizard Camps. Saturday’s events are from 11am to 4pm, at the Rood Center.

