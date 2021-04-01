< Back to All News

Summer Camp Activities Fair Returns

Posted: Apr. 1, 2021 12:44 PM PDT

Also being revived in Nevada City this year, after it was cancelled by the pandemic a year ago, is Nevada City’s Summer Camp and Activities Fair on May first at Pioneer Park.The city is in the process, this month, of soliciting vendors. Parks and Recreation Manager, Dawn Zydonis, says a few camps were still held, but not until late in the summer. She expects a more normal number of options to be available this year…

click to listen to Dawn Zydonis

The Camp Fair is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children…

click to listen to Dawn Zydonis

Currently, Nevada City is asking vendors to visit their website to find the guidelines, including COVID protocols, as well as registration forms. Vendors can even register families the day of the Fair. Meanwhile, Zydonis also expects the city’s public swimming pool to reopen, with restrictions.

