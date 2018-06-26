< Back to All News

Summer Driving More Dangerous Than In Winter?

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 12:02 AM PDT

Summer driving can actually be more dangerous than during the winter, according to the California Highway Patrol. At the Grass Valley CHP Office, Officer Mike Steele says there is higher traffic volume this time of year, with all the vacationers…

Steele says more teenagers, who are inexperienced drivers, are likely to be on the road, with school out. He also says more drivers are rely on phone apps to find their way to unfamiliar destinations, which can increase distractions while behind the wheel…

Steele says there is also more road construction this time of year, so you should check with Cal Trans for projects on your route. And Steele also says more drivers going well over the speed limit, especially this time of year, and urges patience.

