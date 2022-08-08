Summer Heat Not As Extreme As May Seem

It’s been another hot summer. But it’s not even in the Top 10 for all-time for Nevada County. For the Grass Valley area, the National Weather Service says 20 of the 30 days in June did have above-average high temperatures. It was 19 of 31 in July. And each month had record highs on two days. But meteorologist Bill Rasch says, overall, the season has actually only been slightly-above normal…

Rasch says the overall average high in July was 93 and it was only 81 in June…

Rasch also mentions that there’s been a lot of monsoonal moisture lately that’s kept temperatures from spiking too high. And the higher humidity can also help reduce the wildfire danger a bit. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures may be a bit cooler, compared to last week, just in time for the Nevada County Fair.