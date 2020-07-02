< Back to All News

Summer Heat Prompts Ways To Reduce Your PGE Bill

Posted: Jul. 1, 2020 6:01 PM PDT

It’s likely no surprise this time of year, but PG and E says a typical cooling system accounts for more than half of the energy usage in the average home or business. So it’s time for another review of their energy-savings tips. And utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the number-one tip, as always, involves raising the thermostat and turn it up when leaving…

Other easy tips include checking air filters once a month and schedule regular maintenance. There are also additional programs, tools and savings opportunities you may not be aware of. Merlo says that includes an online tool to determine the best rate plan. Customers can access detailed energy cost and usage information down to the day…

And in less than five minutes, Merlo says customers can also find how much of their home energy use goes to cooling, heating water, appliances, lighting, and other uses.There are also financial assistance programs for those with a qualified income.

