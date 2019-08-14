Summer In Grass Valley Area Not As Hot

Not only has it been a much less smokey summer so far in the Grass Valley region, compared to a year ago, but it’s also been significantly cooler. Brendon Rubin-Oster, with the National Weather Service, says the average daytime high, since the official start of the season, on June 21st, has been around 85 degrees. That’s only about a half-degree below the historical average. Meanwhile, it was 91 degrees a year ago. Oster says there’s been a better mix of low and high pressure systems…

Oster says a more striking illustration of the difference between this summer and last summer is that the Grass Valley region has had only 12 days with highs of 90 and above, compared to 38 a year ago. Meanwhile, an excessive heat warning has been issued here for Thursday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far…

But Oster says he couldn’t link all the wildfire smoke we had a year ago to the high number of hot days, nor the lack of it to this year’s more tolerable season.