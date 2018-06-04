Summer Is Also High-Risk Time For Teen Drivers

The summer also means it’s the most dangerous time of the year for teen drivers and passengers. The Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety says more than a-thousand-50 were killed in crashes involving a teen driver, nationwide, in 2016, the latest numbers available, between Memorial and Labor Days. That’s a 14-percent increase, compared to the rest of the year. Triple-A spokesman Michael Blasky says 36-percent of all fatalities occurred between 9pm and 5am. And 29-percent were speed-related…

In California, for the first year of their license, 16 and 17-year-old’s can’t drive between midnight and 5am and can’t have passengers under 18 without an adult also in the vehicle. And no drivers under 18 can have a mobile device. But Blasky says parents should still closely monitor their children, since law enforcement can’t be everywhere…

The Foundation also says one in ten of all fatal nighttime accidents and speed-related fatalities in the U.S involve a teen driver.