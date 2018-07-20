< Back to All News

Summer Is Also Rattlesnake Season

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 12:38 AM PDT

Rattlesnake birthing season is right around the corner. And there are ways to avoid attracting the unwanted guests, with the hot weather upon us. Removal expert Len Ramirez says each season keeps getting busier for him…

Len Ramirez

Ramirez says as the weather heats up, snakes become more active at night…

Len Ramirez

Ramirez also recommends keeping the yard uncluttered, leaving fewer hiding spaces for rattlers. Unkempt properties can attract rodents which, in turn, attract snakes. Officials say snakes can die from overheating. So, after dining on rodents, they like to cool off by going into homes or garages.

