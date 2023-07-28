Summer Learning Celebration On Saturday

The “Find Your Voice” Summer Learning program is nearing an end at Nevada County libraries. So the branch manager of the Madelyn Helling Library, Maggie Gilmore, says they’re having a celebration there, Saturday afternoon from one to three…

Local favorites Izzi Tooinsky and Shyhoopz Hula Hoops are among the highlighted performers, among other activities. And after that, kids are asked to stick around for free sno-cones. Gilmore says around 12-hundred young people have signed up for the program this year, compared to around 14-hundred last year. But the numerical gap will likely close more, since signups are still being taken. The deadline to turn in reading logs is August 11th. That also enters a child in a prize drawing for a 50-dollar gift card. Gilmore says it helps mitigate the so-called “summer slide”…

Participants are also encouraged to write a poem or song, create a dance move, build something, or write a letter to a local official. Among activities still left is one that starts at 11 this (Fri.) morning. Officials from the Tahoe National Forest are dropping by the Grass Valley Library. Kids can learn about the importance of pollinators and meet some fun creatures linked to that.