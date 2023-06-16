< Back to All News

Summer Learning Pgm Kicks Off This Weekend

Posted: Jun. 16, 2023 12:11 AM PDT

If your children are already struggling with things to do for summer vacation, the Nevada County Library is, once again, offering some attractive alternatives. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the annual Summer Learning Program is getting underway, with a Kick-Off Party at the Grass Valley Library on Saturday, from one to three-pm….

Wolfe says this year’s theme is Find Your Voice…

Wolfe says kids and teen who participate in summer learning programs and read a minimum of six books score higher in reading and math when they return to the classroom. And there are a number of other family-friendly activities going on. That includes Wild Things’ amazing and inspiring animal rescue program and Musical Mondays. Library officials says young people use their voices to share stories, express themselves, and spark change. The Summer Learning Program is going on through August 11th.

