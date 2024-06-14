Summer Learning Program Getting Underway

Even though schools are on vacation, that doesn’t mean kids can’t still learn about things and have fun at the same time. The Nevada County Library’s Summer Learning Program begins on Saturday, with a kick-off party at the Madelyn Helling branch. Youth Services Librarian Emily Phillips says this year’s theme is “Read, Renew, Repeat” and emphasizes the importance of conservation…

Phillips says over 70 free, family-friendly programs are planned through August. That includes something relevant to the theme, a visit from Recreate and the GeniusMobile…

Also Wild Things, described as an amazing and inspiring animal rescue program. And then there’s Musical Mondays with InConcert Sierra. The kickoff party is from one to three-pm on Saturday. And there, you can also pick up a reading log or register paperless on the Beanstack app for the Reading Challenge. Or you can register anytime through August 10th. The libraries also partner with the Grass Valley School District and the USDA Summer Food Service Program. That’s free, healthy lunches for kids up to 18 years old.