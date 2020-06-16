Summer Library Learning Pgm Online This Year

With no indication, county libraries in California are reopening anytime soon, local librarians have put together what they call a dynamic online Summer Learning Program. At the Grass Valley branch, Youth Librarian Mellisa Hannum says besides reading opportunities, participants, including adults, can choose from a list of activities in the weekly Learning Missions…

Participants can also enter to win a weekly prize drawing held at selected branches. Hannum says Adult and Youth Services have also put together take away crafts, including with grab-and-go magic bags…

This year’s Summer Learning theme is “Imagine Your Story”, focusing on fables, myths, and legends, and maybe even a COVID-19 experience. It’s open to individuals of all ages through July 31st.