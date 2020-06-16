< Back to All News

Summer Library Learning Pgm Online This Year

Posted: Jun. 16, 2020 12:41 AM PDT

With no indication, county libraries in California are reopening anytime soon, local librarians have put together what they call a dynamic online Summer Learning Program. At the Grass Valley branch, Youth Librarian Mellisa Hannum says besides reading opportunities, participants, including adults, can choose from a list of activities in the weekly Learning Missions…

click to listen to Mellisa Hannum

Participants can also enter to win a weekly prize drawing held at selected branches. Hannum says Adult and Youth Services have also put together take away crafts, including with grab-and-go magic bags…

click to listen to Mellisa Hannum

This year’s Summer Learning theme is “Imagine Your Story”, focusing on fables, myths, and legends, and maybe even a COVID-19 experience. It’s open to individuals of all ages through July 31st.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha