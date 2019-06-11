Summer Means More Hot Dogs Concerns

Summer can also be a more dangerous time of the year for dogs. With temperatures heating up this week, Sammie’s Friends Director Lorie Hennesey reminds drivers to not leave their animals inside a vehicle, when they’re running errands or attending events and activities…

California is one of a handful of states that now allow someone to legally break into a vehicle to rescue an animal considered to be endangered from the heat. Hennesey says she hasn’t heard about the law being applied in Nevada County, so far…

Animal advocates say it can take as little as 15 minutes for a hot animal to suffer brain damage.