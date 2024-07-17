Summer Nights Begin In Nevada City

Summer Nights in Nevada City begins its annual seasonal three-week run on Wednesdays, starting tonight. This is the 31st year of the street festival of art and music. Chamber of Commerce Events Manager Lynn Skrukrud says there are over 80 arts and crafts and food vendors this year. There are also five stages for entertainment…

Some of the craft vendor items include clothing, jewelry, leather goods, crystals and minerals, along with vintage goods. And Skrukrud says many of the downtown shops, including Solstice and SoulCrafts, will also join in the fun by having their own booths. Also, plenty of things to do for the kids…

Summer Nights is from 6 to 9:30 tonight and the following two Wednesday nights in downtown Nevada City.