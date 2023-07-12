Summer Nights Begin In Nevada City

It’s opening night tonight (Wed.) for the 31st annual summer street festivals of art and music in Nevada City. Chamber of Commerce Director Stuart Baker says the community parties are going on the next three Wednesday evenings. Visitors can enjoy a meal at a restaurant and stroll around dozens of craftsmen booths, among numerous activities…

Also, belly dancers and vendors selling such items as clothing, jewelry, leather goods, crystals and minerals, and vintage goods. And Baker says it’s always a good promotion for downtown businesses…

Many of the downtown shops will also have their own booths. Baker also mentions that this year’s food court will be the biggest since before the pandemic. Summer Nights is going on tonight from 6 to 9:30, as well as on the following two Wednesdays.