Summer Nights Begin In Nevada City

Posted: Jul. 12, 2023 12:59 AM PDT

It’s opening night tonight (Wed.) for the 31st annual summer street festivals of art and music in Nevada City. Chamber of Commerce Director Stuart Baker says the community parties are going on the next three Wednesday evenings. Visitors can enjoy a meal at a restaurant and stroll around dozens of craftsmen booths, among numerous activities…

click to listen to Stuart Baker

Also, belly dancers and vendors selling such items as clothing, jewelry, leather goods, crystals and minerals, and vintage goods. And Baker says it’s always a good promotion for downtown businesses…

click to listen to Stuart Baker

Many of the downtown shops will also have their own booths. Baker also mentions that this year’s food court will be the biggest since before the pandemic. Summer Nights is going on tonight from 6 to 9:30, as well as on the following two Wednesdays.

