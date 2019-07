Broad Street and the rest of downtown Nevada City will be closed to automobile traffic tonight and the following two Wednesdays for Summer Nights…

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says they have a beer and wine garden for the adults, lots of food, crafts, art, and more…

This is the 28th annual Summer Nights. It runs from 6 to 9:30pm for three straight Wednesdays, beginning tonight.

