Summer Nights Return in Nevada City

Another sign of more normal times…Summer Nights returns to Nevada City this evening from 6 to 9:30PM. Chamber representative, Lynn Skukrud, says tonight is the first of three weekly gatherings.

Skukrud says that people have been enjoying the First Friday Artwalks and farmer’s markets and Summer Nights is another event to bring people together.

Another draw for Summer Nights is the ambiance of Nevada City just after sunset.

Because the event tends to draw people from all over the area, Skukrud suggests parking at the Rood Center and paying a small fee for the shuttle. Over 40 vendors will be on Broad, Spring, Pine and Commercial Streets.