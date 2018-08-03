Summer Not As Hot As A Year Ago

It’s been hot lately. But this summer, overall, hasn’t been the scorcher that we were having a year ago. National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Mueller says daily highs in Grass Valley were above normal, from June first through July 31st, for 35 days, compared to 46 a year ago…

The average daily high for Grass Valley, in July, was 91 degrees, the ninth-highest on record. There were also no record highs, compared to records broken on six days, last year. Meanwhile, Mueller says don’t expect much significant relief in the next week…

Mueller says smoke from all the north state wildfires has also kept daytime temperatures down more, at times, compared to last summer.