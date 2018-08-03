< Back to All News

Summer Not As Hot As A Year Ago

Posted: Aug. 3, 2018 12:35 AM PDT

It’s been hot lately. But this summer, overall, hasn’t been the scorcher that we were having a year ago. National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Mueller says daily highs in Grass Valley were above normal, from June first through July 31st, for 35 days, compared to 46 a year ago…

click to listen to Cory Mueller

The average daily high for Grass Valley, in July, was 91 degrees, the ninth-highest on record. There were also no record highs, compared to records broken on six days, last year. Meanwhile, Mueller says don’t expect much significant relief in the next week…

click to listen to Cory Mueller

Mueller says smoke from all the north state wildfires has also kept daytime temperatures down more, at times, compared to last summer.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha