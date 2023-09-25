Summer Not As Hot

Fall officially began on Saturday. The past summer was the hottest ever in the Northern Hemisphere. But California largely escaped the record heat that hit many areas of the country. And that included Nevada County. The National Weather Service says the daytime average high for June was 78 degrees, compared to the normal high of 80. It was 81 a year ago. For July, historically the hottest month of the year, it was 92 degrees, four degrees higher than the historical average, and three degrees more than 2022. But August was only one degree hotter than average, at 88. Meteorlogist Dakari Anderson says we had more atmospheric pattern changes this year…

We also had one of the wettest and snowiest winters of all time. But Anderson says that doesn’t necessarily impact the summer months…

A year ago, the Labor Day weekend had the hottest temperature on record, at 108 degrees. Eight of the 10 hottest summers in California have occurred in the last 17 years, with six of them in just the last eight years.