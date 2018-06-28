< Back to All News

Summer Raises Distressed Dog Calls

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 6:20 PM PDT

Summer is also a busy time of year for calls related to animals, mostly dogs, locked in a rapidly-heating vehicle. A new state law now allows someone to legally break into a vehicle to make a rescue. But in Grass Valley, Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says there have been no such instances so far…

Gammelgard says in rare instances, law enforcement has had to break into a vehicle, although not actually by breaking glass but using tools they have available. He says pet owners are usually found in a store, where they’re sometimes paged, but are rarely cited…

Animal advocates say it can take as little as 15 minutes for a hot animal to suffer brain damage.

