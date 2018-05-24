< Back to All News

Summer Season Water Levels Strong Again NID

Posted: May. 24, 2018 12:34 AM PDT

As the summer recreation season approaches, water conditions are still at healthy levels for the Nevada Irrigation District. General Manager Rem Scherzinger told the Board of Directors are their meeting Wednesday that storage is still at 127-percent of average and 98-percent of capacity…

But Scherzinger says the May first snowpack was only 40-percent of average. Meanwhile, he also told the Board that the Legislature has approved trailer bills for the state budget that grants the state enforcement authority with water use standards, and he expects them to be signed by Governor Brown. He says that could greatly limit the abilities of water districts to manage local residential and commercial consumption…

Opponents also say the legislation provides only a limited and temporary credit for recycled water. They say it also includes a “blank space” for a standard for indoor residential use, that any standard below 55 gallons per capita could mean significant challenges for districts to meet.

