Summer Youth Bus Passes Now Available

Posted: Jun. 5, 2023 12:27 PM PDT

Summer vacation is just ahead for students here. And Nevada County Connects is now offering discounted Youth Bus passes, to help them get around more. Transit Services Program Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, indicates sales have been somewhat slow in past year. But the pass costs only 25-dollars for three months, or through August. Normally, they’re 22-50 a month. That’s for young people six to 17 years old…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Van Valkenburgh says the pass provides unlimited rides on all Nevada County Connects fixed routes. That includes to Auburn, Penn Valley, Lake Wildwood, as well as the South Yuba River and North San Juan…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

The passes are available at the Nevada County Transit Services office, at 12-thousand-350 La Barr Meadows Road, between 8am and 4:30pm Monday through Friday.

