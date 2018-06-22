< Back to All News

SummerFest Begins 11-Day Run Saturday

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

If you like classical music, this is the time of the season for you. Music in the Mountains is holding their annual Summer Fest. Executive Director Ginny Riffey says it’s a chance to hear a lot of music in a short amount of time…

Listen to Ginny Riffey 1

Musical Director Pete Nowlen says it all starts tomorrow night at the Dunham Estate in Grass Valley…

Listen to Pete Nowlen 1

Next week features a return of their popular brass concert at the Peace Lutheran Church, and next weekend they move to the fairgrounds, featuring the music of Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Gershwin. The finale is on the eve of the Fourth of July with the patriotic pops. Showtimes and ticket information can be found at www.musicinthemountains.org.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha