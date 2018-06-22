SummerFest Begins 11-Day Run Saturday

If you like classical music, this is the time of the season for you. Music in the Mountains is holding their annual Summer Fest. Executive Director Ginny Riffey says it’s a chance to hear a lot of music in a short amount of time…

Listen to Ginny Riffey 1

Musical Director Pete Nowlen says it all starts tomorrow night at the Dunham Estate in Grass Valley…

Listen to Pete Nowlen 1

Next week features a return of their popular brass concert at the Peace Lutheran Church, and next weekend they move to the fairgrounds, featuring the music of Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Gershwin. The finale is on the eve of the Fourth of July with the patriotic pops. Showtimes and ticket information can be found at www.musicinthemountains.org.

–gf