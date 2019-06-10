< Back to All News

Summertime Worst For Teen Drivers

Posted: Jun. 10, 2019 6:06 AM PDT

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are considered the most dangerous for teen drivers. In the past five years, Triple-A says nearly 35-hundred people across the country were killed in crashes involving the young motorists. And with school out in Nevada County, agency spokesman Mike Blasky says accidents spike up….

Listen to Mike Blasky 1

Blasky says the best way for parents to minimize their child’s risk is to have an honest and detailed dialogue about speeding and impaired and distracted driving…

Listen to Mike Blasky 2

Triple-A says around 60-percent of teen crashes involve distraction, especially the use of smartphones or cell phones. 28-percent involve speeding, with 17-percent of teen drivers testing positive for alcohol.

