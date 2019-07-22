< Back to All News

Sun, Airplanes and Beer Make for Fun Airfest

Posted: Jul. 22, 2019 12:13 AM PDT

It was fun activities, delicious food, vintage air planes and cold beer Saturday at the Nevada County Airport. The Grass Valley Air Show and Brewfest drew thousands of spectators, including many families, to watch the classic planes take turns flying around the crowd displaying both planes and pilot skills.

The children loved the different planes and everyone has a favorite.

For the first time the Airshow offered a beerfest which was popular with the crowd.

Something for everyone.
The airshow returns to the Auburn Airport next year and will be back in Grass Valley in 2021.

