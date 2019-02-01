< Back to All News

Super Bowl Also Means DUI Concerns

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 12:52 AM PST

Since it’s Super Bowl weekend, that also means law enforcement agencies are bracing themselves for an uptick in irresponsible driving behavior. California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele says a DUI arrest can mean jail time, the loss of a drivers license, higher insurance rates, court fees, car towing and repair, and lost wages from time off work…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says plan ahead, just in case you have more to drink than you originally had in mind on Sunday…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says although no special enforcement is planned, a traffic safety corridor grant will fund stepped up patrols. Last year on Super Bowl Sunday, seven people were killed statewide in alcohol-involved collisions and 134 others were injured. There were also 352 DUI arrests.

