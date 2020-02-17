Superintendent Predicts Tough Financial Future

The Nevada Joint Unified School District is holding a special board meeting to discuss the district’s financial future…

Superintendent Brett McFadden says the district, and many others in the state are going through what he calls a ‘silent recession’, where the economy may look good, but money from the state budget is not being passed down to the schools…

McFadden also says he worried that Governor Newsom and the state legislature are further restricting local control on how districts can spend the money that they get. The meeting is at 5:30 Tuesday at the district office-next door to Nevada Union High School.

