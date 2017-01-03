Superior Court Begins Year With New Commissioner

The Superior Court of Nevada County is beginning the year with a new Court Commissioner. Jason LaChance, who is an attorney in Truckee, has been selected to the position. Court Executive Officer Sean Metroka says each court has one commissioner, who has many of the same powers as a Superior Court Judge, but there are some case where a commissioner is required…
The commissioner is selected by four Nevada County judges, and one judge in Sierra County, because the Nevada County commissioner also hears cases there. Metroka says there were plenty of applicants for the position, but LaChance stood out…
LaChance replaces former commissioner Yvette Durant, who was appointed by Governor Brown to serve as a Superior Court judge in Sierra County. LaChance will was sworn in today.
Well Good Luck Nevada County.
You've successfully transitioned your family law court into criminal court, at least I certainly felt that way. As for Attorney LaChance, now commissioner, u will be reminded
At least weekly, why your better off with a "nine-to-five" gig, as you shall see, not many local folks can afford Attorney's Practicing Law, in your county or many others outside LA and SFO. As for me, I will continue to practice my inaliable right to represent myself and one day soon I will see you again attorney or not.