Superior Court Begins Year With New Commissioner

Posted: Jan. 3, 2017 7:07 AM PST

The Superior Court of Nevada County is beginning the year with a new Court Commissioner. Jason LaChance, who is an attorney in Truckee, has been selected to the position. Court Executive Officer Sean Metroka says each court has one commissioner, who has many of the same powers as a Superior Court Judge, but there are some case where a commissioner is required…

Listen to Sean Metroka 1

The commissioner is selected by four Nevada County judges, and one judge in Sierra County, because the Nevada County commissioner also hears cases there. Metroka says there were plenty of applicants for the position, but LaChance stood out…

Listen to Sean Metroka 2

LaChance replaces former commissioner Yvette Durant, who was appointed by Governor Brown to serve as a Superior Court judge in Sierra County. LaChance will was sworn in today.

