Supervisor and NID Rep Team Up For Town Hall

Residents of Nevada City, Cascade Shores, the Highway 174 corridor, and the rest of Nevada County’s First Supervisorial District are invited to a joint town-hall meeting tonight. Supervisor Heidi Hall and Nevada Irrigation District Division One Director Ricki Heck will both be conducting the meeting, making presentations, and answering questions. Hall says it seemed like a good idea to have both people there at the same meeting….

Hall’s topics will likely include fire safety, cannabis, and the Highway 174 widening project. Heck will focus on N-I-D related issues, likely including Centennial Dam. Hall says the format is simple…

It’s from 6 to 7:30 at the Rood Center in the Board of Supervisors chambers. The meeting will also be televised locally on Comcast Channel 18, if you can’t make it to the event.

