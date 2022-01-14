< Back to All News

Supervisor Dan Miller Now Chair Of RCRC

Posted: Jan. 14, 2022 12:06 AM PST

He’s been Nevada County’s representative. And now County Supervisor Dan Miller has been installed, for one year, as Chair of the Rural County Representatives of California. Miller says the group promotes a greater understanding, including at the state level, of the unique challenges smaller communities face. He says being Chair will also give him an even better insight on individual county issues…

Miller says as we enter 2022, rural counties still face significant issues requiring focused attention and resources. Top priorities include wildfire prevention and sustainability and the advancement of broadband deployment. 38 counties have now joined the organization…

This is also Miller’s final year in local government. He is not seeking another term as Nevada County supervisor.

