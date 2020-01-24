Supervisor District One Candidates Forum Held

The three candidates for the Nevada County Supervisor District One seat were the focus of the latest forum in the board chambers at the Rood Center, hosted Thursday night by the League of Women Voters. Housing and homelessness were among the most frequently-posed topics from the audience and media panel. Deborah Wilder, who is currently the North Region vice-chair for the California Republican Party, says the county’s building department needs to make it easier to create accessory dwelling units…

click to listen to Deborah Wilder

Incumbent Heidi Hall, who is seeking her second four-year term, says progress has been made in closing service gaps for the homeless…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

And Michael Taylor, a self-described political novice, supports small tent cities as a temporary measure, but says progress has been made in reducing the homeless population…

click to listen to Michael Taylor

Taylor is a general building contractor. District One includes Cascade Shores, Nevada City, and the Highway 174 corridor. There are three seats open on the Board of Supervisors for the March third primary elections.