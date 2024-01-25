Supervisor District Two Candidates Forum Held

Three of four candidates seeking to become the next Nevada County Supervisor in District Two were featured in a forum hosted by the local League of Women Voters Wednesday night. That was at the Government Center. None of them have held public office before. And there did not appear to be any significant disagreement about issues brought up by residents, audience members, and the media. They all agreed that wildfire safety and prevention is the biggest concern for constituents in the district that covers the South County. John Herrera has been an officer for the Grass Valley Police Department for 23 years…

But Jeff Pettit, who worked for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years, said the fire protection property assessment for the Higgins District is too low. He said it’s been only 25 dollars a parcel since the 1980’s…

But several attempts to pass an increase have failed. Longtime local business owner, Robb Tucker, said any future measures need to be re-structured and have more clear benefits. That included the county’s Measure V, which was voted down, in the fall of 2022…

The fourth candidate, Jason Tedder, declined to participate in the forum. But he was in the audience. The election is during the March fifth Primary. If no one gets more than 50-percent of the vote, there would be a runoff for the top two candidates in November. The District Two seat is currently held by Ed Scofield, who’s retiring at the end of the year.