Supervisor Hall Pushes For More Federal Help

Posted: Aug. 1, 2023 12:32 AM PDT

Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall is working with the National Association of Counties to advocate for federal help for the loss of wildfire insurance and also get more staff on federal recreation lands. Hall was part of the group’s conference in Austin, Texas last week. And she says her resolutions on the issues are moving forward. She hopes that will mean a stronger lobbying of federal authorities, as well as Congress, to increase the availability and affordability of policies….

Hall says the Association will also push for more streamlining of the federal protocols required for finding rangers and other personnel, especially with the visitation surge along the South Yuba River…

Hall says that will also allow greater monitoring of unsafe practices by recreationists that can lead to wildfires. She says she attends these meetings to help federal partners better understand rural issues.

