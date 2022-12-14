Supervisor Miller Feted At Last Meeting

The last Nevada County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 2022 was also the last of District Three Dan Miller’s career. Miller did not seek a new term and will be living his retired life in Arkansas. He was presented with a Certificate of Recognition for his 33 years of public service, including two terms as Supervisor and four terms on the Grass Valley City Council. Board Chair Sue Hoek read other lengthy accomplishments from the Certificate, which also included Chair of the Rural County Representatives of California…

Supervisor Hardy Bullock has only worked with Miller during the last two years of Miller’s term, but has appreciated the experience….

The parade of praise from the public included State Senator Brian Dahle. Sheriff Shannan Moon thanked Miller for the staunch support of her department and law enforcement in general. That prompted a teary response from Miller…

Among other notable features of Miller’s two terms mentioned in the Certificate was expanding affordable housing, supporting business owners during the pandemic, and cultivating a partnership between the County and Beale Air Force Base. Miller’s former colleague in Grass Valley, Lisa Swarthout, was elected to the seat in November.