Supervisors Adopt Board Priorities for 2020

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has approved its list of priorities for 2020, with support from several non-profit organizations and citizens groups. After about an hour of public comment at (this morning’s) meeting, the board approved eight different issues they agreed would be the primary focus this year. They are fiscal stability, wildfire prevention, Public Safety Power Shutoff events, economy, housing, cannabis, homelessness, and what they call resiliency. Each issue has a one-paragraph objective, and there are no rankings based on importance. On the issue of wildfire, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Chief Jim Turner told the board that community cooperation is at an all-time high…

Despite finally approving a cannabis ordinance last year, cannabis is on the list this year. Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon was appreciative, and says there’s still a lot to be done…

The executive director of the Freed Center for Independent Living spoke about vulnerable populations and older adults related to P-S-P-S concerns, and the director of Hospitality House read a long list of thank yous addressing homelessness. In previous years, priorities were given an A, B, or C designation. The County Executive Officer eliminated that element this year.

