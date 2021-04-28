Supervisors Allocate More COVID Relief Money

Nevada County Supervisors have given direction on a preliminary expenditure plan for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The one-point-nine-trillion-dollar bill was passed by Congress last month to provide further economic relief from the pandemic. Nevada County is expected to receive 19-point-three million dollars, in two payments, with the first one due in June, with the second one a year later. The deadline to spend all the funds is the end of 2024. The Board on Tuesday allocated 30-percent, or around five-point-eight million dollars, related to hardships and disruptions to local businesses and non-profits. County Supervisor Ed Scofield observed there’s usually a lot of pork in such huge legislation…

Supervisor Dan Miller also acknowledged concerns about redundant spending, when other funding may become available, including a separate relief package for restaurants that they can apply for…

The Board distributed the allotment into three “pots”, comprising of four grant programs and a new revolving loan fund. County staff plans to bring back recommendations in late May about the criteria and application process for Board approval, before funds are expended that are consistent with U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines.