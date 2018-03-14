Supervisors Allow Ridge Tower

A proposed cell tower on a ridge east of Nevada City has been given approval by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. The board voted to deny an appeal of the tower, citing cell coverage and broadband service that will be brought to close to 200 homes in that area. Alice Perez is the attorney for A-T-and-T, which will build the 130-foot structure. She says bringing broadband to rural areas is what this project is all about….

Listen to Alice Perez

Perez also added that the phone company worked with neighbors as best they could. Johanna Finney owns property next door, and spoke on behalf of ten people who were arguing against the tower. She says a lawsuit is not out of the question at this point…

Listen to Johanna Finney

Supervisors said the burden of proof was on the appellant to determine that the proposal was not accurate or viable. Perez says it will still be a couple of years before the tower is actually built.

–gf