Supervisors Amend Ordinance To Add Food Waste

Posted: Feb. 10, 2022 12:35 AM PST

As Nevada County residents brace for having to also recycle food waste by next year, the Board of Supervisors has approved another step in the process. They’ve amended the existing ordinance to also include organic waste materials, which currently make up about 20-percent of the remaining wastestream. Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, reminded the Board that Cal Recycling has granted the county more time, or until the Transfer Station is upgraded. That will add food waste processing capability. Enforcement won’t begin until 2024, with Waste Management still having the responsibility for residential customers…

Garcia also notes that commercial users are already required to recycle food waste, which is enforced by Environmental Health. And these generators will also be required to recover the maximum amount of edible food for such organizations as the local food bank and Hospitality House. But Supervisor Heidi Hall was also told that a number of residents won’t need to comply in areas where Waste Management is unable to provide curbside service.

Smaller towns like Nevada City are exempt from the new law and Truckee is not required to meet the mandate, because it has an elevation above 45-hundred feet. But both towns will likely have their own programs anyway.

