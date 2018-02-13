< Back to All News

Supervisors Approve June Election Funding

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 12:12 PM PST

Nevada County’s vote-by-mail only election * will * go on as scheduled. The Board of Supervisors has approved 258-thousand dollars in funding out of the county budget to implement the Voters Choice Act. Last month, the board rejected a request for more money, but Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz can now proceed…

Approval required four of the five supervisors to vote yes, and that’s what happened. Hank Weston voted no…

Nevada County is one of only five counties in the state that is going ahead with the pilot program, and because of that, his office will be pursuing state money to try to offset the county’s cost. Diaz also says voter education for the June election comes next.

