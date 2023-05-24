Supervisors Approve Letter Opposing K9 Bill

As expected, Nevada County Supervisors have approved a letter opposing a bill that would impose major restrictions on the use of K-9’s. It would mostly limit them to search and rescue and explosives and narcotics detections. And it originally imposed a ban on using them to find and detain suspects, where they could attack or bite them. But Senior Management Analyst Jeff Thorsby told the Board the legislation was just recently amended to allow exceptions…

But Thorsby says Sheriff Shannan Moon still opposes the measure, along with the entire Board. Supervisor Lisa Swarthout, who, along with Supervisor Sue Hoek, proposed the letter says the bill also has too much of a one-size-fits-all approach…

Supporters of the bill say K-9 deployment disproportionately impacts Black Americans and other communities of color. The legislation is now in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.