Supervisors Approve New Equipment for Sheriff

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has approved money for some new equipment for the Sheriff’s Department. It’s called a CLETS switch, which stands for California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System. Sheriff Keith Royal says its software that allows law enforcement and other agencies to access all kinds of different information…

Listen to Keith Royal 1

Royal says Nevada City Police, the District Attorney, and the courts and probation departments also use the system. Royal says the old one was outdated…

Listen to Keith Royal 2

Royal says the new system needs to be ordered, and should be in place in several weeks. The Board approved over 277-thousand dollars in funding for a period of five years.

–gf