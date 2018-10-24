Supervisors Approve Two Cannabis Resolutions

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has passed a couple of resolutions designed to make things easier for cannabis growers to get licenses, and grow legally. County Community Development Director Sean Powers says the state has changed some of their regulations, so the two resolutions were passed so growers can comply…

Powers says it’s confusing, but the bottom line is, growers have to have local permits to grow before the end of the year in order to get a state license, but Nevada County doesn’t have a permanent marijuana ordinance yet, and the state could cut off processing applications for next year, by the beginning of December. One resolution passed unanimously, but the other one had one no vote, when Supervisor Hank Weston suggested that owners of neighboring parcels should be notified when grow sizes change. Nevada County Cannabis Alliance Executive Director Diana Gamzon says that would create security issues, and cited problems that arose from something similar in Sonoma County…

The notifications were not included in the second resolution, and it passed by a vote of four to one.

–gf