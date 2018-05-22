Supervisors Approve Urgency Cannabis Ordinance

It may be a case of ‘too little, too late’, but the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has approved a cannabis ordinance aimed at getting growers to produce cannabis legally this season. The urgency ordinance ammends the ordinance currently in place to allow grows in non-residential areas, and for the county to issue permits, aimed at keeping up with state guidelines. Growers say it’s still too restrictive, and Supervisor Heidi Hall tried to outline the problem…

Growers say it’s a good faith effort by the board, but it’s not enough, and even with permits in place, the grow sizes are too small to make a medical cannabis business viable…

Collier says he won’t be getting a permit this year. Appointments to get permits begin in a couple of weeks. Under state law, you can grow up to six plants for personal use, and county officials say there is no law against planting those now, and then harvesting them for commercial purposes later–having the proper permits by then.

