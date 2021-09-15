< Back to All News

Supervisors Commend NID Centennial

Posted: Sep. 15, 2021 12:58 AM PDT

Although the pandemic has dampened centennial celebrations for the Nevada Irrigation District. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution commending it. The Board, including Supervisor Heidi Hall, says It recognizes the district for 100 years of providing a reliable, high quality supply of drinking water to its customers. Some are also in Placer and Yuba Counties….

NID Board of Directors President, Chris Bierwagen, told Supervisors although they’ve been an independent special district, they always appreciate any collaboration…

The District has grown to make deliveries for 56-hundred raw water customers cover 30-thousand acres of agricultural land. And they produce three-billion gallons of drinking water a year to over 19-thousand customers. They also manage thousands of acres of watershed, working with partners to implement forest thinning, meadow restoration, fish habitat improvements, as well as recreational opportunities.

