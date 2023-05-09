< Back to All News

Supervisors Denounce PRIDE Sticker Defacement

Posted: May. 9, 2023 12:17 PM PDT

The recent defacement of a PRIDE sign in Nevada City has prompted a denunciation from Nevada County Supervisors. Police Sergeant Sean Mason says the incident was reported by the owner of a restaurant on Commercial Street over the weekend…

Mason indicates an arrest will be challenging without more evidence. He says no other such vandalism has come to the department’s attention…

Mason says it would be up to the District Attorney’s Office as to whether to file hate crime charges against anyone who was taken into custody. But at Tuesday morning’s Supervisors meeting, Board chair Ed Scofield read a statement that said, in part, that, quote “hate speech and hate incidents have no place in Nevada County”. The statement also asked the public to join them in respecting LGBTQ members and that all members of the community stand together against hate.

