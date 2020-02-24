< Back to All News

Supervisors Expected to Extend Hemp Ban

Posted: Feb. 24, 2020 12:02 PM PST

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is expected to extend a ban on growing industrial hemp in the county when the board meets tomorrow. The moratorium is expected to be extended for another year, and County Agriculture Commissioner Chris DeNijs says the reason is that both the state and the county aren’t ready–the state is still formulating its rules and regulations….

DeNijs also says there’s not a lot of room for industrial hemp grows, and not a lot of demand by growers here right now. He says he expects support from the cannabis community, which saw a growing ordinance passed last year, because hemp plants and cannabis plants are different, and can cause cross-pollination issues…

The board passed a 45-day moratorium in April of last year, and than expanded the ban another ten-and-a-half months as an urgency ordinance. No hemp growers spoke against the moratorium during public comment at the time. Hemp became legal statewide, along with cannabis, when voters passed Proposition 64 in 2016.

