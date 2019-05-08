Supervisors Finalize Cannabis Ordinance

A legal process for growing cannabis for personal and medical use may be only a week away now. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing yesterday to put the final touches on a draft ordinance, which will go back to the board for approval next Tuesday. The three hours of public comment had one universal theme–growers like Patricia Rockwell did not want proposed setbacks from property lines extended from one hundred feet to 300 feet…

Listen to Patricia Rockwell

Grower David Cooper concurred, and says he has spent enough money and energy to come into compliance already…

Listen to David Cooper

After public comment and a recess for lunch, Supervisors decided to keep the setbacks at a hundred feet. They also directed staff to allow the processing area to be 90 percent of canopy size instead of 25 percent, and dropped a five thousand dollar abatement deposit in the form of a Certificate of Deposit requirement, instead allowing a bond-which is cheaper. If approved next week as an urgency ordinance, growers would be allowed to plant immediately. An urgency ordinance requires a four-fifths vote.

–gf