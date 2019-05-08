< Back to All News

Supervisors Finalize Cannabis Ordinance

Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

A legal process for growing cannabis for personal and medical use may be only a week away now. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing yesterday to put the final touches on a draft ordinance, which will go back to the board for approval next Tuesday. The three hours of public comment had one universal theme–growers like Patricia Rockwell did not want proposed setbacks from property lines extended from one hundred feet to 300 feet…

Listen to Patricia Rockwell

Grower David Cooper concurred, and says he has spent enough money and energy to come into compliance already…

Listen to David Cooper

After public comment and a recess for lunch, Supervisors decided to keep the setbacks at a hundred feet. They also directed staff to allow the processing area to be 90 percent of canopy size instead of 25 percent, and dropped a five thousand dollar abatement deposit in the form of a Certificate of Deposit requirement, instead allowing a bond-which is cheaper. If approved next week as an urgency ordinance, growers would be allowed to plant immediately. An urgency ordinance requires a four-fifths vote.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha